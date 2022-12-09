A local man has appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court on drugs charges after police intercepted a package containing a cannabis plant from the postal service.

The court heard that the police intercepted the package, which had been purchased by the defendant Martin Cooper (44), whose address was given as Causeway Meadows in Lisburn.

Following a search of the defendant’s property, the police discovered a cannabis plant in the attic of the house.

The defendant was charged with cultivating a cannabis plant, possession of a controlled Class B drug, namely 9g of cannabis, and one further charge of attempting to have possession of controlled Class B drug.

The court heard that the defendant is a recovery lorry driver and, according to defence, had “spent his all of his adult life in gainful employment."

A defence laywer told the court that the defendant’s marriage broke down three years ago and “at the time he was lonely, despondent, and living alone in rented accommodation”.

The lawyer added: "He seems to have very foolishly decided to order a cannabis plant.

"He is not green fingered and the plant died soon after and sat in his loft for over a year.

"He took alcohol to drown his sorrows when he decided to buy a cannabis plant.

"It was an amateurish operation on his part and it was intercepted by the police.

"He has cut down on alcohol which had led him to cut out any involvement with cannabis.

"Idle hands make work for the devil and this man is extremely busy now and has less opportunity to drink.

"He has very much learnt his lesson and very much in fear of the outcome of these proceedings.”

District Judge Rosie Waters sentenced the defendant to a one month prison sentence on each of the three charges, suspended for two years.

Addressing the defendant she said: “I take it at face value that you will not be involved in illegal drugs in the future.”