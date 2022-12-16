Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Lisburn man is warned by district judge that drugs will mess up his life

A Lisburn judge has fined a local man for possession of cannabis and warned him not to get involved in drugs again.

By Lisburn Court Reporter
4 minutes ago
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 3:42pm

Mark Sell (33), whose address was given as Grove Street in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrate’s Court charged with possession of a Class B drug.

The court heard that on August 10, 2022, police received a report in respect of an assault at Grove Street. When attending the property, the police smelt cannabis and located 0.5g in one of the bedrooms of the house.

Read More
Community groups in Lisburn and Castlereagh are being urged to apply for a Counc...
Most Popular
Lisburn courthouse. Picture: Google

Imposing a fine of £150, District Judge Rosie Waters told the defendant: “Don’t feel you have to come and see me again.

"On this occasion I will deal with you by way of a monetary penalty. That is very unusual given the convictions you have. You don’t want to get involved in drugs again because it will mess up your life.

"It would seem to me that now you are turning your life around a bit.”