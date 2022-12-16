A Lisburn judge has fined a local man for possession of cannabis and warned him not to get involved in drugs again.

Mark Sell (33), whose address was given as Grove Street in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrate’s Court charged with possession of a Class B drug.

The court heard that on August 10, 2022, police received a report in respect of an assault at Grove Street. When attending the property, the police smelt cannabis and located 0.5g in one of the bedrooms of the house.

Lisburn courthouse. Picture: Google

Imposing a fine of £150, District Judge Rosie Waters told the defendant: “Don’t feel you have to come and see me again.

"On this occasion I will deal with you by way of a monetary penalty. That is very unusual given the convictions you have. You don’t want to get involved in drugs again because it will mess up your life.

