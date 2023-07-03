A Lisburn man has been fined after sending 240 abusive messages to an ex-girlfriend.

Matthew Davis, 25, whose address was given as Ashmount Gardens in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with harassment and improper use of a telecommunications network.

The court heard that between March 17, 2023 and March 19, 2023, the injured party reported to police that her ex-partner, the defendant, whom she had been in a relationship with for eight months, having broken up two months prior to the incidents, had sent her “a barrage of 240 i messages”.

The court further heard that the messages were “abusive, derogatory, and sexual” and that she did reply to some of the messages asking him to stop sending them.

In addition to the messages, the court was also told the injured party received 50 calls from an unknown number she believed to be the defendant. She also received two voicemails of an abusive nature.

During police interview, the defendant admitted he had made the calls, saying he was drunk and didn’t mean any of it.

After reading a pre-sentence report, District Judge Rosie Watters told the defence: “I get the impression from the report that he doesn’t actually need any input from Probation.

"He was hurting and had too much to drink. Some of the messages are very unpleasant. He doesn’t have any other issues that Probation feel need to be dealt with.”

Ms Watters imposed a fine of £200 on each of the charges. During sentencing she told the defendant: “I don’t ever expect you to be back here again.”