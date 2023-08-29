Register
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Lisburn man sentenced after admitting possession of cannabis

A Lisburn man has been ordered to complete 200 hours of community service after admitting to possession of drugs.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 08:15 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 08:15 BST

Andrew Matthew Jenkins, 44, whose address was given as Gregg Street, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The defendant had previously appeared before the court, when sentencing was deferred for six months.

He reappeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court for sentencing on August 24, 2023.

Lisburn man ordered to complete 200 hours of community service after admitting possession of cannabis. Pic credit: GoogleLisburn man ordered to complete 200 hours of community service after admitting possession of cannabis. Pic credit: Google
Lisburn man ordered to complete 200 hours of community service after admitting possession of cannabis. Pic credit: Google

District Judge Rosie Watters sentenced the defendant to complete 200 hours of community service.

Read More
Moira welcomes record numbers to this year’s Speciality Food Fair

During sentencing Ms Watters said: “He says he is cannabis-free and has been for 12 months and there are no other charges pending.”

Addressing the defendant, Ms Watters said: "I hope it is right that you are no long using cannabis.

"If you breach the community service order you will be brought back before the court and dealt with in a different way.”

Ms Watters also issued an order for the destruction of the drugs.