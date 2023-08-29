A Lisburn man has been ordered to complete 200 hours of community service after admitting to possession of drugs.

Andrew Matthew Jenkins, 44, whose address was given as Gregg Street, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The defendant had previously appeared before the court, when sentencing was deferred for six months.

He reappeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court for sentencing on August 24, 2023.

District Judge Rosie Watters sentenced the defendant to complete 200 hours of community service.

During sentencing Ms Watters said: “He says he is cannabis-free and has been for 12 months and there are no other charges pending.”

Addressing the defendant, Ms Watters said: "I hope it is right that you are no long using cannabis.

"If you breach the community service order you will be brought back before the court and dealt with in a different way.”