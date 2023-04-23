Lisburn man sentenced after court hears details of domestic violence incident

A Lisburn man has been warned that the courts take “a very dim view of any incident of domestic violence” after he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Joshua Dennison (27), whose address was given as Knockdarragh Park in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrate’s Court following an incident in 2021.

The court heard that on August 20, 2021, police received a report of a domestic incident at an address in Lisburn. It was stated that the victim and the defendant had been out drinking on August 14 and continued to consume alcohol after returning home.

During an altercation the defendant was reported to have grabbed the victim by the wrist and pushed her against a wall. She ran away from the house and into a bush area. The defendant followed her and dragged her out, causing injuries including bruising to her hands and face.

Suspended prison sentence for Lisburn man charged with assault. Pic by Google

When arrested and interviewed the defendant made no comment.

Defence said this was “a one-off incident” and that the defendant was “going through a dark period”.

During sentencing District Judge Peter Magill told the defendant: “This court takes a very dim view of any incident of domestic violence.

"Had you contested this and caused your ex-partner to give evidence I would not have been able to extend any credit to you and in all likelihood would have imposed an immediate custodial sentence of four to six months.

"I can extend credit to you but my options are very limited.”