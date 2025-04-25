Lisburn man sentenced after PSNI find cocaine during search

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 25th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
A man found in possession of drugs has been given “an opportunity” by a Lisburn judge who put him on probation for two years.

Gary William Nisbet, 42, whose address was given as Titterington Gardens in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on April 17, charged with possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine.

The court heard that on December 4, 2023, police carried out a search of an address in Lisburn under warrant.

During the search officers found a bag of white powder, said to be 3.89g of cocaine. Another bag containing white residue was also found.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: GoogleLisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google
A defence lawyer told the court: “He would have been someone who took drugs on a regular basis but he insists he has ceased all drugs since he met his new partner.”

Telling the defendant she was giving him “an opportunity” by sentencing him to two years on probation, District Judge Rosie Watters said: “Drugs are a blight on our society and they ruin people’s lives.”

