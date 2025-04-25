Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man found in possession of drugs has been given “an opportunity” by a Lisburn judge who put him on probation for two years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary William Nisbet, 42, whose address was given as Titterington Gardens in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on April 17, charged with possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine.

The court heard that on December 4, 2023, police carried out a search of an address in Lisburn under warrant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the search officers found a bag of white powder, said to be 3.89g of cocaine. Another bag containing white residue was also found.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

A defence lawyer told the court: “He would have been someone who took drugs on a regular basis but he insists he has ceased all drugs since he met his new partner.”

Telling the defendant she was giving him “an opportunity” by sentencing him to two years on probation, District Judge Rosie Watters said: “Drugs are a blight on our society and they ruin people’s lives.”