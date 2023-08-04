Lisburn man sentenced to five months in prison for harassing vulnerable people

Lisburn Magistrate, District Judge Rosie Watters, has sentenced a local man to five months in prison for harassing vulnerable people, calling his offences “despicable”.

Darragh Claxton, 20, whose address was given as Nicholson Gardens in Lisburn, appeared before the court charged with two counts of fraud by false representation, harassment, and two counts of engaging in aggressive commercial practices.

The court heard that on September 9, 2022, police were called by a support worker for two individuals who lived in Ashmount Gardens in Lisburn, one of whom was said to have Down’s Syndrome. It was reported that a man had called at their house and demanded money for garden and maintenance work.

The support worker stated that this was not the first time it had happened. It was stated the same man had called at their home and had been given money on numerous occasions. The victim said she didn’t believe any work had been carried out and just gave him money so that he would go away.

Lisburn man sentenced to five months in prison after harassing vulnerable people. Pic credit: Google

The defendant was interviewed by police and made no comment.

Defence said: “There is no getting away from the reprehensible nature of these offences.” He continued: “He is making genuine efforts to change his lifestyle and he hasn’t come to further police attention.”

District Judge Rosie Watters said: “I think it is shocking. It is awful. He is taking advantage of people’s vulnerabilities.

"These are people who try to function independently and it is difficult enough for them without being targeted by someone like this.

"I think these are despicable offences and I don’t think anything other than an immediate custodial sentence reflects the seriousness.”

Ms Watters sentenced the defendant to five months in prison on the charges of fraud by false representation and harassment. On the charges of engaging in aggressive commercial practices, she imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £25.