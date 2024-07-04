Lisburn man stalked a woman for two years after being on just four dates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lisburn man has been handed a five-month prison sentence suspended for three years after pleading guilty to stalking a woman he had taken on four dates.

Gareth Baxter, 38, whose address was given as Mornington Gardens in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 4, 2024 charged with stalking.

The court heard that on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, the police received a report from a female in relation to a male she had a brief relationship with in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was stated they went on four dates before she informed the defendant she did not want to continue the relationship.

Suspended prison sentence for Lisburn man accused of stalking. Pic credit: Google

The court heard that she started receiving gifts, accompanied by long-winded letters expressing intense feelings.

The defendant also turned up at her door, saying they could be friends. The injured party told him she did not want a friendship and that the gifts had to stop as it was causing her distress.

She then received another handwritten letter which stated his “undying love”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The injured party then reported it to the police as she felt the defendant was unable to understand that she did not want any further contact.

The court was further told that the defendant had attempted to make contact with the injured party’s sister through Facebook, and also turned up at her father’s home.

She also received a voice message of three minutes and 54 seconds during which time the defendant detailed his love for her.

The injured party said she found the behaviour increasingly threatening and that she had to change her lifestyle over the course of two years as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The injured party also asked the court to issue a restraining order.

The defendant was located by the police at his home address and interviewed.

Defence said: “A restraining order would be consented to. His bail conditions haven’t been breached.”

The defence continued: “They are a very worrying set of facts. Although there’s no violent behaviour, it was obviously very frightening for the injured party and her family. The defendant does very much appreciate that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He obviously thought much more of the relationship than it was. His actions weren’t acceptable and he understands that now.

"He does struggle with his mental health.”

District Judge Rosie Watters expressed concern that the defendant had previously been convicted of similar offences.

She said: “It went on for a very long time and it really affected this injured party’s life. It is shocking, having been here once before for something similar, you would do it again.”

Ms Watters imposed a five-month prison sentence suspended for three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The district judge also issued a restraining order for three years, telling the defendant that he was to have no contact with the injured party, either directly or indirectly.

During sentencing, Ms Watters warned the defendant: “If you are back here in relation to anything like this again you will be going to prison.