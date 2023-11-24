Lisburn man threatened to damage ex-partner's property
A man who threatened to damage his ex-partner's property has been jailed for eight months.
Craig Hanna (28), with an address given as Old School Yard, Lisburn, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
On days in October and November last year he had caused criminal damage to items including a TV.
He breached a Non-Molestation Order on December 15 last year and on November 5 this year he was in possession of cocaine and Pregabalin. The defendant had a previous record.
A two-year Restraining Order was also put in place. The defendant was given £500 bail for appeal.