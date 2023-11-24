Register
Lisburn man threatened to damage ex-partner's property

A man who threatened to damage his ex-partner's property has been jailed for eight months.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 24th Nov 2023, 14:53 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 15:08 GMT
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Craig Hanna (28), with an address given as Old School Yard, Lisburn, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

On days in October and November last year he had caused criminal damage to items including a TV.

He breached a Non-Molestation Order on December 15 last year and on November 5 this year he was in possession of cocaine and Pregabalin. The defendant had a previous record.

A two-year Restraining Order was also put in place. The defendant was given £500 bail for appeal.