A man who threatened to damage his ex-partner's property has been jailed for eight months.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Craig Hanna (28), with an address given as Old School Yard, Lisburn, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

On days in October and November last year he had caused criminal damage to items including a TV.

He breached a Non-Molestation Order on December 15 last year and on November 5 this year he was in possession of cocaine and Pregabalin. The defendant had a previous record.