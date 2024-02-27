Lisburn man told by judge he should regard himself as ‘lucky’ after being fined
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gavin Michael McLarnon, 46, whose address was given as Stonebridge Meadows in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with the driving offence.
The court heard that on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 police on mobile patrol in the Stoneyford area observed a BMW and signalled for it to stop.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The vehicle stopped in a driveway and the driver identified himself as the defendant.
The defendant admitted that his driving licence had been revoked.
A defence lawyer told the court the defendant had lost his licence in 2009 and had resat his test in 2022. However, he failed a medical check and his licence was suspended.
"He has another medical check in March,” the lawyer added. “He takes this matter very seriously.”
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £250 and three penalty points.
She commented: “He should regard himself as very lucky, I think.”