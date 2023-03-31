Register
Lisburn man told to get help from his doctor after assaulting two police officers

A judge has warned a local man he could face prison if he does not stay out of trouble with the courts.

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:20 BST

Jonathan Andrew William Jess (35) whose address was given as Mourneview Park in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with two counts of assaulting police in the due execution of their duty. He also faced a further charge of resisting arrest.

The court heard that the defendant had called the police for assistance on November 20, 2022. However, when the police attended, the defendant’s behaviour became erratic and he assaulted the officers when they attempted to arrest him.

The court also heard that the defendant suffered from manic depression and District Judge Rosie Watters urged him to seek help from his GP to deal with his issues.

Suspended sentence for Lisburn man who assaulted two police officers. Pic by Google
During sentencing Ms Watters said: “I think I will leave something hanging over his head as he has breached Probation before.”

Speaking to the defendant, Ms Watters continued: “If you need help you should be going to see your doctor. If you are depressed, alcohol is never going to help.

"I am not going to send you to Probation because I think I would be setting you up to fail.

“The resources we have in our community are being stretched further and further. You called the police for help and then didn’t behave appropriately.”

Imposing a prison sentence of three months on each of the charges, suspended for a period of 18 months, Ms Watters told the defendant: “If you are back here again I will take a different view. Do something about your problems. I don’t want to see you back here again.”