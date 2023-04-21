Lisburn man warned about the dangers of drugs after admitting possession of cannabis

A Lisburn man has been fined by Lisburn Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

Nathan Paul McKiernan, (20), whose address was given as Garvey Manor in Lisburn, admitted possession of the drugs after being spoken to by police.

The court heard that on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 4.55pm police spoke to the defendant in the Hertford Crescent of the city and they detected the smell of cannabis.

The defendant then handed over a bag containing 5g of herbal cannabis which had been secreted in the waist band of his trousers.

Lisburn man fined for possession of drugs by Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic by Google

He was cautioned and said the substance was herbal cannabis for his own personal use and cost £50.

Defence said: “This is a 20-year-old man. He admits he does have a small problem with drugs. He made full admissions at an early stage and handed over the drugs.”

During sentencing, District Judge Peter Magill told the defendant: “You know and I know there are places in the world it is legal to use cannabis but this isn’t one of them.

"For some people, not all, but some, it can be bad news and can affect their mental health.

"You put £50 into the pocket of organised crime / paramilitaries and funding their way of life.

"If you have a problem please seek help. It won’t do your future career prospects any good.”

