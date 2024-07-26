Lisburn man warned he was close to going to prison after attempting to headbutt a custody officer
Christopher Sean Toland, 39, whose address was given as Slemish Way, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 25, charged with assault on a police designated person.
The court heard that on February 2, 2024, the defendant attempted to headbutt a custody officer at Musgrave Custody Suite. It was noted that no injury was caused during the incident.
Defence told the court: “Things have started to look up in life for him a wee bit. He has serious mental health problems. He is very remorseful and apologises to the custody officer.”
During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “I really ought to be sending you to prison today as you are in breach of a number of suspended sentences.
"I am told you are sober in the sense that you are not taking drugs but drink makes you depressed and makes everything worse. That’s my view on it.”
Ms Watters imposed a Community Service Order for 240 hours.
She warned the defendant: “If you breach the community service order I will bring you back here and send you to prison.
"You should be out there working and making your life as normal as possible and get past the things that have happened in the past.
"I do think you are wasting your life and you shouldn’t be wasting your life.
"You are so close to going to prison and if you are back here again you will go to prison.”