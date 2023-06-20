Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Lisburn man warned his 'liberty is at stake' if he doesn't stop taking drugs

A Lisburn man has been given a suspended prison sentence and was warned by a judge that his liberty is at risk if he offends again.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 13:57 BST

William Gareth Townsley appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with two counts of possession of a Class C drug, namely diazepam and pregabalin, and possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The court heard that on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 11.30am, police in the Pond Park area of Lisburn stopped and spoke with the defendant.

The police noted the smell of cannabis and asked the defendant if he had any drugs on his person. The police discovered 2-3g of cannabis, as well as nine diazepam tablets, and seven pregabalin tablets.

Most Popular
Suspended sentence for Lisburn man who admitted possession of drugs. Pic by GoogleSuspended sentence for Lisburn man who admitted possession of drugs. Pic by Google
Suspended sentence for Lisburn man who admitted possession of drugs. Pic by Google
Read More
Don’t miss out on a visit to the popular Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market this ...

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a prison sentence of two months, suspended for 18 months, on each of the charges.

During sentencing, she told the defendant: “Your liberty is at stake and I don’t expect to see you back here again.”