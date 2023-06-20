Lisburn man warned his 'liberty is at stake' if he doesn't stop taking drugs

A Lisburn man has been given a suspended prison sentence and was warned by a judge that his liberty is at risk if he offends again.

William Gareth Townsley appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with two counts of possession of a Class C drug, namely diazepam and pregabalin, and possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The court heard that on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 11.30am, police in the Pond Park area of Lisburn stopped and spoke with the defendant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police noted the smell of cannabis and asked the defendant if he had any drugs on his person. The police discovered 2-3g of cannabis, as well as nine diazepam tablets, and seven pregabalin tablets.

Suspended sentence for Lisburn man who admitted possession of drugs. Pic by Google

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a prison sentence of two months, suspended for 18 months, on each of the charges.