A Lisburn man has been handed a Probation Order for two years after he pleaded guilty to brandishing a knife at two ambulance workers.

Kenneth Smith, 29, whose address was given as Graham Street Mews in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of an offensive weapon, and two counts of assaulting ambulance workers.

The court heard that on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 1.45pm the ambulance service contacted police in relation to a call during which the patient had become aggressive and had brandished a kitchen knife, causing them to fear for their safety.

When police arrived, the defendant was said to have been upset and agitated. A knife was removed from the scene. The defendant was removed from the property, cautioned and made no reply.

Lisburn man pleads guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting ambulance workers. Pic credit: Google

Defence stated that the defendant had a diagnosis of mental health disorders, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

"This was a cry for help,” continued the defence. "He has not been in trouble since 2014. There was no physical contact made, they were simply put in fear.”

District Judge Rosie Watters commented: “Ambulance workers go into a situation and they don’t know what they are going to face. It takes its toll I am sure, even if they aren’t hurt.”

Defence conceded: “There is no excuse. This has proved to be a salutary lesson. He understands there is a genuine and real risk of custody.”

During sentencing Ms Watters told the defendant: “You do appreciate the help you have received from the health service and I understand you have mental health issues that are awful but there was alcohol involved and you shouldn’t be doing that. I am not sending you into custody today.

"I like to think that having been here you won’t do anything like this again. I think I am justified in not sending you to prison today.”