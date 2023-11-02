Lisburn man warned to stay out of trouble after brandishing a knife at ambulance workers
Kenneth Smith, 29, whose address was given as Graham Street Mews in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of an offensive weapon, and two counts of assaulting ambulance workers.
The court heard that on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 1.45pm the ambulance service contacted police in relation to a call during which the patient had become aggressive and had brandished a kitchen knife, causing them to fear for their safety.
When police arrived, the defendant was said to have been upset and agitated. A knife was removed from the scene. The defendant was removed from the property, cautioned and made no reply.
Defence stated that the defendant had a diagnosis of mental health disorders, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
"This was a cry for help,” continued the defence. "He has not been in trouble since 2014. There was no physical contact made, they were simply put in fear.”
District Judge Rosie Watters commented: “Ambulance workers go into a situation and they don’t know what they are going to face. It takes its toll I am sure, even if they aren’t hurt.”
Defence conceded: “There is no excuse. This has proved to be a salutary lesson. He understands there is a genuine and real risk of custody.”
During sentencing Ms Watters told the defendant: “You do appreciate the help you have received from the health service and I understand you have mental health issues that are awful but there was alcohol involved and you shouldn’t be doing that. I am not sending you into custody today.
"I like to think that having been here you won’t do anything like this again. I think I am justified in not sending you to prison today.”
Imposing the Probation Order, Ms Watters told the defendant: “Probation is for your benefit, to keep you out of the courts and keep your life on an even keel. You are lucky to have family who have been supportive of you.”