Lisburn man was found intoxicated and in a 'volatile state', court heard
Thomas Bassett, 39, whose address was given as Glenmore Park in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.
The court heard that on Wednesday, October 6, 2023 at 2am, police received a report of a male with a knife at apartments in Graham Street Mews in Lisburn.
On arrival the police stated that the defendant was intoxicated and in a very volatile state. He was handcuffed and arrested.
Defence told the court the defendant “had ongoing mental health issues”.
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a Probation Order for 12 months.
During sentencing she said: “He has a serious problem. 27 previous convictions and there probably isn’t a single one that doesn’t involve alcohol or drugs.”
Ms Watters also told the defendant: “You regard yourself as lucky that I am not sending you to prison today.”