Lisburn man was found intoxicated and in a 'volatile state', court heard

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 14th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
A Lisburn man with 27 previous convictions has been told he is “lucky” that he is not being sent to prison.

Thomas Bassett, 39, whose address was given as Glenmore Park in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

The court heard that on Wednesday, October 6, 2023 at 2am, police received a report of a male with a knife at apartments in Graham Street Mews in Lisburn.

On arrival the police stated that the defendant was intoxicated and in a very volatile state. He was handcuffed and arrested.

Lisburn man warned by judge that he is lucky not to be going to prison on charges of disorderly behaviour and criminal damage. Pic credit: GoogleLisburn man warned by judge that he is lucky not to be going to prison on charges of disorderly behaviour and criminal damage. Pic credit: Google
Defence told the court the defendant “had ongoing mental health issues”.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a Probation Order for 12 months.

During sentencing she said: “He has a serious problem. 27 previous convictions and there probably isn’t a single one that doesn’t involve alcohol or drugs.”

Ms Watters also told the defendant: “You regard yourself as lucky that I am not sending you to prison today.”