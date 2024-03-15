Lisburn man was unaware his car insurance had been cancelled due to non-payment, court is told

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack William McCourt, 27, whose address was given as Gregg Street in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on March 14, charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance and failing to produce his driving licence.

The court heard that on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 9.10am, police stopped a VW Jetta, in the Knockmore Road area of Lisburn.

Checks showed that the defendant was not insured to drive the vehicle.

Lisburn courthouse. Picture: Google

The defendant was subsequently cautioned and asked to produce his driving licence.

As he was unable to immediately show the police his driving licence at the scene, he was told to produce his licence at the police station within seven days.

However, it was stated that the defendant failed to produce his driving licence at the police station within the allocated time period.

Further checks showed the insurance policy had been cancelled on October 4, 2023 due to a missed payment.

Defence said that “as far as he [the defendant] was concerned he was insured. He didn’t know the policy had been cancelled due to non-payment.”

District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for six months for having no insurance.

She also imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.

On the charge of failing to produce a driving licence, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £60.