Cedric Booysen, 47, whose address was given as Knockburn Gardens in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with drink driving, having no insurance, and driving whilst disqualified.The court heard that on July 29, 2023 at 7pm, police observed a Ford Galaxy on the Saintfield Road in Lisburn coming from the M1 motorway.

Checks showed there was no insurance and the vehicle was stopped.

The defendant confirmed to police he had no insurance policy and checks revealed he was a disqualified driver.

Lisburn man warned he could face prison if he doesn't stay out of trouble. Pic credit: Google

Police also noted the smell of alcohol from the defendant, who failed a roadside breath test.

The defendant was conveyed to Musgrave Custody Suite where a further test gave a lower reading of 82 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

Defence told the court the defendant “made full admission when stopped by the police”.

Defence continued: “During this period he had broken up with his long term partner. This has had a toll on his mental health.

"Due to financial concerns, he cancelled the insurance policy and tried to get a cheaper option.

"He seems to have much more stability in his life now and recently started a construction business.”

During sentencing District Judge Rosie Watters said: “This is his third driving with no insurance charge in a very short space of time.

“I will accept he was going through some turmoil but it is no excuse for him ignoring the law.

"Driving whilst disqualified is a serious offence.”

On the charge of excess alcohol Ms Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months. She also imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.

On the charge of no insurance, a prison sentence of four months suspended for two years was imposed.

On the charge of driving whilst disqualified, Ms Watters imposed a prison sentence of four months suspended for two years.

She also disqualified the defendant from driving for 18 months.