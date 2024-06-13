Lisburn man who assaulted his mother is given Probation Order and Community Service
Marcus McIlwrath, 23, whose address was given as Laganville Park, was warned by District Judge Rosie Watters that he was very close to being sent to prison but that she was giving him an opportunity to “move forward”.
The court had previously heard that during a domestic incident the defendant had “pushed” his mother, and had damaged internal walls, doors, cupboards, and glasses belonging to the injured party.
Defence told the court: “He has a chequered upbringing.
"He is extremely concerned about the prospect of a custodial sentence.”
Defence asked the judge to consider giving the defendant “an opportunity”.
During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters, told the defendant: “I know you have had a hard time and your family is dysfunctional.
"I know all of that, but the thing is that you can’t commit these offences and come to this court with a breach of a suspended sentence.
"I am going to give you an opportunity but it involves you doing work and going to every single appointment.
"Your Probation Officer will help you stay out of trouble and give you all sorts of help to help you move forward.
"If you breach these orders you will be back here and I will send you to prison.”
Imposing a Probation Order for two years and 100 hours of community service, Ms Watters warned the defendant: “You should have gone to prison today. You are so close to going to prison, but this is an opportunity.”