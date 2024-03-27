Lisburn man, who breached bail by visiting woman in Portadown, remanded to Maghaberry Prison
Leslie McCracken, aged 53, from Milltown Avenue, Lisburn, appeared in custody at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with breaching his bail.
McCracken, is charged with threatening to damage a car belonging to a woman and two counts of interfering with a car causing danger - all on February 12 this year.
A prosecutor said she understood the breach was accepted, however the PSNI is objecting to bail.
A constable explained the defendant was on bail for another matter which took place on February 12. He breached that on March 11 and was arrested. When District Judge Francis Rafferty asked how, the constable said the defendant was in touch with the injured party. He was released with bail conditions including not to be in touch with her.
The constable said that on March 19, the defendant was found in Obins Street, Portadown.
“He was stopped and spoken to and he was in the company of the injured party in breach of his bail conditions,” the officer said.
Asked who released him on March 11, the district judge was told it was a district judge in Newry.
The constable said: “We would be objecting on the grounds that he will continue to breach his bail conditions.”
Under cross examination by defence, the constable said they were not aware the injured party had made a withdrawal statement.
When asked where the defendant was arrested, the constable said it was at Duke Street, Portadown where there was ‘a domestic incident between a male, female and a child in a buggy’.
The solicitor said: “There was no attempt to hide from police. They caught him in plain daylight. He apologises and I would ask you give him one more chance.”
District Judge Rafferty said the defendant already had two chances, the first when he was admitted to bail, the second was when he breached his bail.
“Third time is not the charm. He will be remanded into custody. He clearly can’t abide by bail conditions. Whether there is a withdrawal statement or not, at this stage, the court must look after the interests of the complainant.”
The case was adjourned to Lisburn Magistrates Court on April 8.