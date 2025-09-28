A Lisburn judge said she had “no option” but to disqualify a Lisburn man from driving after he was caught speeding at more than 130mph on the M1.

Stewart Neale McConnell, 53, whose address was given as Saintfield Road in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving at excess speed.

The court heard that on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 an unmarked police vehicle was travelling in the vicinity of the Moira junction on the M1 when a Volkswagen Golf overtook the police vehicle, with the speed said to be over 100mph.

The police followed the car, having to drive at 130mph without closing the distance between the two vehicles.

It was stated that as they approached the Sprucefield junction the defendant’s vehicle dramatically slowed down.

The police then activated their vehicle’s blue lights and signalled for the defendant to pull onto the hard shoulder.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant had “been returning from a friend’s house” and that “the road was quiet”.

He added: “A guilty plea was recorded at the earliest opportunity.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters commented: “I disqualify anyone driving at 100mph and he was well over that. There is no option.”

Ms Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for six months and imposed a fine of £250, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

The defence lawyer sought leave to appeal the sentence.

Ms Watters granted the defendant leave to appeal, setting bail at £500.

She also stated that the defendant was allowed to drive pending the appeal.