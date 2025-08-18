A Lisburn man who said he “panicked” when the police tried to stop the car he was driving has been fined and banned from the roads for 18 months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth Martin Aiden McKinney, 45, whose address was given as Ballynahinch Road, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to stop for police, and dangerous driving.

The court heard that on July 4, 2025 at 8.40pm police on the Halftown Road in Lisburn observed a Skoda swerving to the nearside and then to the central line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the manner of the driving the police let the vehicle pass and then had to accelerate to 70mph to keep the vehicle in view. The police engaged the blue light on their car and indicated for the driver to pull over.

Lisburn man fined and banned from driving. Pic credit: Google

However, the vehicle began to accelerate, driving erratically, and continuing through a red light. The police were able to catch up to the vehicle after three miles and apprehended the defendant as he tried to run off into his home address.

During interview the defendant said he had panicked because he had been drinking. A preliminary breath test couldn’t be carried out as the device was faulty.

However, in custody, a test gave an evidential reading of 46 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence told the court: “He had been out earlier that evening. He arranged a lift home but had an argument with his wife and made the foolish decision to drive. He accepts he was driving in a dangerous manner.

"He had issues with alcohol and drugs. He voluntarily entered rehab and had got himself back on track. He is emerging from a chaotic period in his life.”

On the charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath, District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 18 months. She also imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.

On the charge of dangerous driving, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £250, and disqualified the defendant from driving for 14 months.

On the charge of failing to stop for police, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £50, and disqualified the defendant from driving for six months.