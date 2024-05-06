Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dylan Black, aged 26, from Kensington Mews, Lisburn, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on a number of assault charges including assault on police, threats to kill, resisting police and criminal damage.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

The prosecutor said three witnesses and alleged injured parties have since made it clear they have ‘no wish or desire’ to attend or be involved in the case. She said that only leaves the assault on police and resisting police which she was content to roll into one charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said the situation is to offer no evidence for all the live matters apart from the assault on police charge.

"He has an extensive record. This is one count of assault on police which by its very nature is very serious. There are six counts of a similar nature on his record,” he said.

Black’s barrister said his client was recently sentenced in the Crown Court to an extended custodial sentence with a release date in 2029.

The prosecutor told the court that there was a disturbance at an NIHE property, Tardree Place in Lisburn, late on the night of September 18 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police arrived to a scene of complete disarray, broken glass everywhere and a number of people with injuries. Police separate the parties from each other and try to establish what has been going on. Police body worn camera shows broken glass and blood. Initially the defendant appears to be asleep in the kitchen. Then he is arrested for a number of counts of assault and criminal damage,” she said.

She added that Black started to ‘kick off’ when police tried to arrest him, shouting and struggling.

“He has to be taken to the floor. He repeatedly kicked out at police. He was extremely confrontational and aggressive throughout the whole encounter,” said the prosecutor. During interview he claimed the only violence he was guilty of was ‘him defending himself’.

Black’s barrister said his client accepted he assaulted police from the start and it is the only charge which remains before the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is serving a lengthy sentence from the Crown Court. He has asked that this court deal with this in a manner that runs in with the current sentence he is serving,” said the barrister.

"In terms of explanation, if not excuse, for the way he conducted himself which was clearly appalling – in the course of the Crown Court proceedings we had a number of reports by psychiatrists and psychologists indicating that he has a diagnosis of Mixed Personality Disorder, links to PTSD, has ADHD. He has a difficulty in controlling himself when confronted by the authorities and in terms of anger management.”

The barrister added that Black is apologetic about how he conducted himself with police.

Telling Black to stand up, District Judge Ranaghan said: “You are lucky the way this matter has been dealt with on your behalf.”