Lisburn man who stole from Eurospar is warned by judge to stop taking cocaine

A judge has deferred sentencing a Lisburn man who was charged with stealing from a shop in the city.

John Allen, 40, whose address was given as Whitehill Lodge in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with theft.

The court heard that on June 23, 2024, police received a report from Eurospar on the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn that an individual had skip scanned several items.

It was stated that CCTV had shown the defendant at the till.

The Eurospar on the HIllsborough Road in Lisburn, Pic credit: Google

He was subsequently arrested and said he couldn’t remember that far back.

Defence told the court the defendant had “complex PTSD”.

He continued: “He has had issues with gambling and cocaine. He has taken steps to address these.”

District Judge Rosie Watters deferred sentence in the case for six months until October 2, 2025.

She told the defendant: “I expect you to stay out of trouble and for there to be a positive report. You need to stop taking cocaine.”