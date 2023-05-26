Gary William Charles Clements, 37, whose address was given as Ballynahinch Road, Lisburn, was charged with possession of a Class B drug, possession with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property.
The court heard that on April 27, 2023 at 6.30pm police attended an address in Lisburn and conducted a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
During the search the police discovered cannabis from six deal bags and a grinder in the kitchen.
There were a further 18 deal bags. scales and new bags, as well as a sum of cash totally approximately £900. They also seized a laptop and mobile phone.
During interview the defendant admitted ownership of the items seized and stated the cash was the proceeds from selling cannabis which he forwarded to persons he was selling cannabis for. He further stated that he felt he had no choice to say no.
Defence told the court the defendant had “cooperated with the police during the search.”
He continued: “He hasn’t gone back to using again. He wants to move on with his life.”
Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne imposed a four-month custodial sentence suspended for two years on each of the charges.
During sentencing Mr Browne said: “It is a concerning case and I think his excuse is threadbare.
"He involved himself in the paramilitary world, whether willingly or unwillingly.”
Mr Browne ordered that money seized during the search be donated to the Save the Children Fund.