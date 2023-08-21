Register
Lisburn man who travels more than 50,000 miles a year is caught speeding in a 30mph zone

A 59-year-old businessman from Lisburn has been banned from the roads for two months after pleading guilty to speeding.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:56 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 17:01 BST

Stephen McMahon, 59, whose address was given as Ballyskeagh Road in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving at excess speed.

The court heard that on January 27, 2023, the defendant was recorded travelling at 46mph in a 30mph zone.

It was stated that the defendant already had nine points on his licence.

Lisburn man is banned from driving for two months. Pic credit: GoogleLisburn man is banned from driving for two months. Pic credit: Google
Defence told the court the defendant is roofing contractor who is 60 years old this year.

He continued: “He has been in business for the last 40 years and he drives in excess of 50,000 miles a year.

“If he is off the road for six months it would jeopardise the future of the business.”

District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for two months.

She also imposed a fine of £300, and an offender’s levy of £15.