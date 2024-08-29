Lisburn: Masked men armed with screwdrivers 'steal cash and jewellery' during aggravated burglary
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Detectives are appealing for information in relation to the Woodland Gardens incident.
Police received a report that five masked men wearing dark coloured clothing entered a property in the area at around 11pm.
A PSNI spokesperson added: “It was reported that the occupants were taken to an upstairs bedroom as the men entered a number of rooms. It was reported that the men, who were believed to have been armed with long screwdrivers made off with a sum of money and jewellery.
"None of the occupants in the house were injured during the incident.”
Police are urging anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1772 28/08/24.
They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have any dashcam, CCTV or other video footage.