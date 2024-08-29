Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five masked men armed with screwdrivers are reported to have carried out an aggravated burglary at a home in Lisburn on Wednesday night.

Detectives are appealing for information in relation to the Woodland Gardens incident.

Police received a report that five masked men wearing dark coloured clothing entered a property in the area at around 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson added: “It was reported that the occupants were taken to an upstairs bedroom as the men entered a number of rooms. It was reported that the men, who were believed to have been armed with long screwdrivers made off with a sum of money and jewellery.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary which occurred at residential premises in the Woodland Gardens area of Lisburn on Wednesday, August 28. Picture: Press Eye (stock image).

"None of the occupants in the house were injured during the incident.”

Police are urging anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1772 28/08/24.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have any dashcam, CCTV or other video footage.