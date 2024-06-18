Lisburn motorist (84) hit a pedestrian after going through red light at crossing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An octogenarian from Lisburn has been fined and given penalty points after driving through a red light and hitting a pedestrian on a road in the city centre.

Isabella Allister, 84, whose address was given as Harryville Park in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving without due care and attention, and breach of a traffic sign.

The court heard that on December 7, 2023 at 6pm, police responded to a road traffic collision at the junction of Bachelor’s Walk and Antrim Street in Lisburn city centre.

It was reported that the driver failed to stop at a red light and proceeded through a pedestrian crossing, colliding with a pedestrian.

It was stated that she had “run over his leg” and the court was told he was left with soft tissue damage.

Members of the public went to the assistance of the pedestrian.

The defendant said she was unaware that she had collided with a pedestrian at the time and was remorseful for the incident.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has been driving for 50 years.

He continued: “It is a stretch of road she was familiar with, having worked on Bachelor’s Walk for most of her adult life.

"A bag flew onto her windscreen, which obscured her vision.

"Her licence is vital to her independence.”

On the charge of driving without due care and attention, District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £250, a £15 offender’s levy, and endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with nine penalty points.