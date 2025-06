A man from near Lisburn has been banned from driving for a month and fined £200 after being detected speeding at 61mph in a 30mph zone on April 15 last year close to Belfast International Airport.

Joseph Mather (29), of Coronation Gardens, had the case dealt with at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had been going "far too fast".