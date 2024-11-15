Lisburn motorist was 'drunk' when police arrived at his door but he refused to undergo a breath test
David Madden, 39, whose address was given as Hillsborough Road, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, November 14, 2024 charged with failing to provide a specimen – driving unfit, and failing to provide a specimen of breath for a preliminary test.
The court heard that on October 19, 2024 at 6.20pm, police received a report of a drink driver.
It was reported that the vehicle left a property and that the driver was drunk at the time.
At 6.30pm the police attended the defendant’s address. Police spoke with the defendant at the front door of the property and reported they could smell intoxicating liquor.
The defendant admitted being the driver of the vehicle but refused a preliminary breath test on a number of occasions.
He was transferred to Musgrave Custody Suite and again refused to provide a specimen.
He stated that he had driven to Winemark and purchased alcohol but had not driven after drinking.
Defence told the court: “He had an argument with his wife and drove to Winemark to buy alcohol but hadn’t consumed any before driving.
"He was drunk when the police arrived at his door. He wasn’t thinking clearly and refused to give a breath sample.”
On the first charge, District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £250, an offender’s levy of £15, and disqualified the defendant from driving for two years.
On the second charge, a fine of £100 was imposed, an offender’s levy of £15 and a six-month driving ban.