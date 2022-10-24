The incident took place on Monday morning (October 24) and resulted in road closure and disruption to traffic.

Detective Inspector Bell said: "Shortly after 3.15am police received a report of an ATM on fire in the Carryduff Road area.

"Officers attended and discovered a suspect device close to the ATM, which did not explode, but we believe at this time was a viable device. There was also a fire, which we are treating as deliberate, which has caused extensive damage to the ATM.

Police Forensics at the scene of a security alert in the Carryduff Road area of Temple outside Lisburn Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"ATO and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were tasked and attended. The device has been removed for further examination.

"It is not believed that anything was taken from the ATM during the incident. A number of men were seen in the area between 1.30am and 3am, before leaving on foot in the Ballynahinch direction.”

Advertisement

The Carryduff Road has since been reopened.

Detective Inspector Bell added: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the suspects or who has information in relation to this incident to contact us. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Temple area, or anyone with dashcam footage between 1.30am and 3am this morning. Detectives in Lisburn can be contacted on the 101 non-emergency number, by quoting 123 24/10/22.”

The scene of the security alert on Monday (October 24).Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form. https://selfservice.nidirect.gov.uk/firearms/PSNI/PSNIForms/OnlineIncident#/IntroAdult

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Advertisement

Police Forensics and ATO at the Carryduff Road area of Temple. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker