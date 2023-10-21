Register
Lisburn police appeal for camera footage following 'opportunist' theft from parked cars

Police in Lisburn are appealing for help from the public following the theft of items from parked vehicles in the early hours of Saturday morning.
By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Oct 2023, 17:16 BST
The ‘opportunistic theft’ took place within the Old Warren area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of parked cars have been entered in the early hours of the morning at approximately 5am on both Ward Avenue and Dromara Park. A number of personal items were also stolen from some of the vehicles.

"Should you have witnessed any suspicious activity or have any doorbell camera footage that may assist with our investigation, then please get in touch with police on 101 quoting serial 470 of October 21.”