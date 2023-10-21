Lisburn police appeal for camera footage following 'opportunist' theft from parked cars

Police in Lisburn are appealing for help from the public following the theft of items from parked vehicles in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The ‘opportunistic theft’ took place within the Old Warren area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of parked cars have been entered in the early hours of the morning at approximately 5am on both Ward Avenue and Dromara Park. A number of personal items were also stolen from some of the vehicles.

