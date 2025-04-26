Lisburn police arrest male for a number of drugs offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A male was arrested for several drugs offences after Lisburn police carried out a search of a vehicle on Thursday.

"Whilst on patrol the District Support Team stopped with a vehicle in the town carrying not only people and a bit of shopping but also some suspected Class A drugs,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"With the assistance of our colleagues in the Lisburn City Neighbourhood Policing Team, a search was carried out of the vehicle, locating the drugs, as well as follow up property searches which resulted in a male arrested for several drug offences and bailed while enquiries continue.”