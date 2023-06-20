Register
Lisburn police arrest two males seen 'stuffing items into their trousers'

Eagle-eyed CCTV operators in Lisburn spotted two males ‘stuffing items into their trousers’ after leaving a shop, police have revealed.
By Valerie Martin
Published 20th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST

The incident took place on Saturday, June 17.

A spokesperson for Lisburn and Castlereagh PSNI said: “Rightly believing that this was not how people treat legitimate purchases, they asked police to have a chat with the two males.

"A search was conducted and the officers found the stolen items, as well as articles that could be used to remove security tags, and suspected Class A drugs.”

Police arrested two males in Lisburn. Credit : PacemakerPolice arrested two males in Lisburn. Credit : Pacemaker
The two males were arrested by Local Policing Team officers and taken into custody to assist police with their enquiries.