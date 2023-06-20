Lisburn police arrest two males seen 'stuffing items into their trousers'

Eagle-eyed CCTV operators in Lisburn spotted two males ‘stuffing items into their trousers’ after leaving a shop, police have revealed.

The incident took place on Saturday, June 17.

A spokesperson for Lisburn and Castlereagh PSNI said: “Rightly believing that this was not how people treat legitimate purchases, they asked police to have a chat with the two males.

"A search was conducted and the officers found the stolen items, as well as articles that could be used to remove security tags, and suspected Class A drugs.”

Police arrested two males in Lisburn. Credit : Pacemaker

