Lisburn police find suspected drugs in Red Bull can

A PSNI spokesperson said that when police in Lisburn stopped a suspicious vehicle on Friday evening, a search led to a significant quantity of suspect white powder being found inside a Red Bull drinks can.
“This stuff certainly would not give you wings!” said the spokesperson.
“Overall an estimated £500 worth of illegal drugs was seized by police.
“Drugs off the street and one male taken to custody after being arrested for possession of class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.”
“This male now awaits a date with the magistrate,” added the police spokesperson.