Lisburn police find suspected drugs in Red Bull can

A PSNI spokesperson said that when police in Lisburn stopped a suspicious vehicle on Friday evening, a search led to a significant quantity of suspect white powder being found inside a Red Bull drinks can.

“This stuff certainly would not give you wings!” said the spokesperson.

“Overall an estimated £500 worth of illegal drugs was seized by police.

Suspected drugs hidden in a drink can. Picture: PSNI

“Drugs off the street and one male taken to custody after being arrested for possession of class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.”