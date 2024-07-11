Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Lisburn are investigating reports of several vehicles being ‘keyed’ while they were parked in the Lagan Walk area of the city.

It is believed the criminal damage may have taken place sometime between 2pm on Saturday, June 29 and 5pm on Sunday, June 30.

A police spokesperson appealed for anyone who may have some information that could help their inquiries into the spate of damage to get in touch.

Anyone who also discovered that their vehicle had been damaged while parked in this area has also been urged to come forward if they hadn’t already done so,

A general view of Lagan Walk in Lisburn. Picture: Google

"If your vehicle has also been targeted, and has not yet been reported, please report online or via 101,” said the PSNI spokesperson.

"If you have any information regarding this, or saw something suspicious in the area, please let us know by calling 101 and quoting the reference number 548 of 01/07/24.”