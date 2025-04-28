Lisburn police investigating dirt bike / scrambler incident seek help from the public
Police in Lisburn are seeking to identify and speak with two teenagers in relation to an incident with a dirt bike / scrambler that took place on Saturday, April 26.
They said that approximately 5.30pm, two males, believed to be aged between 13 – 15 years old, were seen riding a green and yellow dirt bike / scrambler around the Grand Street area in Lisburn. They later rode off in the direction of Queensway, Lisburn.
The rider was wearing a black hoodie and black bottoms, with his hood up.
The passenger was wearing a light grey North Face tracksuit, also with his hood up.
Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1119 of April 26, 2025.