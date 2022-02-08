Lisburn police issue scam warning

A spokesperson for the police explained: “Please be aware of a current scam which is doing the rounds. A text message is received stating that you are a close contact of a person infected with Omicron.
“It asks you to order a test kit and provides a link to a website.
“Track and trace will not ask you to visit a website and will usually call you to advise you that you have been a close contact.
“Test kits are free and available in most pharmacies or by ordering them to your home from NI Direct.
“Please be wary of these types of scams as they can too often look legitimate.
“Always go direct to a website and don’t click on any links from unknown numbers.”