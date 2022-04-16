Lisburn police warn of suspicious male calling at doors

A PSNI spokesperson said they had received reports of the person going from door to door on Friday (April 15).

“Did this male call with you or a relative?

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Please be aware of your home security and do not answer the door to strangers,” said the spokesperson.

Police are appealing for information.

“Registered callers to your home should be able to provide clear identification.”