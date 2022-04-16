Lisburn police warn of suspicious male calling at doors

A PSNI spokesperson said they had received reports of the person going from door to door on Friday (April 15).
“Did this male call with you or a relative?
“Please be aware of your home security and do not answer the door to strangers,” said the spokesperson.
“Registered callers to your home should be able to provide clear identification.”
Anyone who has any information that can assist police with their inquiries is urged to contact them on social media message via private message, ring 101 or use the ‘make a report’ link on the contact page of the PSNI website, quoting reference 1004 of 15/4/2022.