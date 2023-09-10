Lisburn provisional licence holder who drove unaccompanied ends up in court
Roy Irwin, 62, of Sheepwalk Road in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court.
The court heard that on May 3, 2023, police received a report that the defendant held a provisional driving licence and that he had been driving a vehicle.
It was said the defendant drove the vehicle from the Charles Hurst garage on the Belfast Road in Lisburn to the Maxol petrol station next door.
A defence lawyer told the court: “The defendant is the proprietor of the Maxol Garage. He was going through a dispute with his ex-wife. He saw her pulling the car into Charles Hurst and though she was going to sell it.
“He went in and drove the car from Charles Hurst into his garage.”
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £200 and three penalty points.