Lisburn: PSNI appeal after men 'armed with sledgehammer' break into house

By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Nov 2024, 10:11 BST

Police are investigating a report that three men, one armed with a sledgehammer, broke into a house in Lisburn on Saturday.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary at Thornhill Gardens.

Police received a report shortly before 9,30pm, that three men gained entre to the rear of a house in the area.

" Damage was caused to a rear patio door during the incident as one of the men was armed with a sledgehammer, as the men entered the property. It is not believed that anything was taken during the incident, as the men left the house and made off in a silver coloured car,” said Detective Sergeant Bell.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary at residential premises at the Thornhill Gardens area of Lisburn on Saturday, November 9. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1633 09/11/24.

"We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have any dashcam, CCTV or other video footage.”

