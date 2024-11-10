Lisburn: PSNI appeal after men 'armed with sledgehammer' break into house
Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary at Thornhill Gardens.
Police received a report shortly before 9,30pm, that three men gained entre to the rear of a house in the area.
" Damage was caused to a rear patio door during the incident as one of the men was armed with a sledgehammer, as the men entered the property. It is not believed that anything was taken during the incident, as the men left the house and made off in a silver coloured car,” said Detective Sergeant Bell.
Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1633 09/11/24.
"We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have any dashcam, CCTV or other video footage.”