Lisburn: PSNI appeal after windows 'deliberately smashed at house'
Police in Lisburn are appealing for information after windows were smashed at a house.
The criminal damage was reported at a property in Rathvarna Drive.
"At around 2am – 2.20am on Wednesday, September 17, three windows were deliberately smashed at a house in the area,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
"We are asking for anyone who may have been in the vicinity at that time to contact us. Even the smallest detail could assist in our investigation.”
The number to call police is 101 quoting reference 85 of 17/09/25.