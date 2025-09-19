Lisburn: PSNI appeal after windows 'deliberately smashed at house'

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Sep 2025, 11:42 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 11:43 BST
Police in Lisburn are appealing for information after windows were smashed at a house.

The criminal damage was reported at a property in Rathvarna Drive.

Most Popular

"At around 2am – 2.20am on Wednesday, September 17, three windows were deliberately smashed at a house in the area,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are asking for anyone who may have been in the vicinity at that time to contact us. Even the smallest detail could assist in our investigation.”

The number to call police is 101 quoting reference 85 of 17/09/25.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice