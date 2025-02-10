Police in Lisburn have appealed for help from the public following what they describe as a high value theft in the Drumalig Road area.

They are urging anyone with dashcam footage from the area on Wednesday, February 5 around 8pm to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a high value theft that occurred on this date and time. If you noticed anything suspicious in the area please report it to police on 101, quoting reference number 498 of February 9, 2025.”