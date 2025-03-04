Lisburn PSNI appeal for video footage as householder is ‘threatened by masked burglars’
The burglary is reported to have happened at a house in Castlereagh on Monday, March 3.
Detective Inspector Bell said: “Shortly after 8.40pm, it was reported that the occupant of a house in Ballylenaghan Road area had returned home and disturbed three masked males inside the house.
"The males, one carrying a knife and one carrying a stick, and all wearing dark clothing, left the house after threatening the occupant and got into a car parked nearby, and left the area. A sum of money, jewellery and a handbag have been reported stolen.”
Police said their enquiries are ongoing and urge anyone in the area at the time and who has dashcam, phone video or other footage to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1680 03/03/25.