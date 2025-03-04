Lisburn PSNI appeal for video footage as householder is ‘threatened by masked burglars’

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Mar 2025, 15:06 BST

Detectives in Lisburn are appealing for information following a report that masked men, one armed with a knife, threatened a householder before making off with money, jewellery and a handbag.

The burglary is reported to have happened at a house in Castlereagh on Monday, March 3.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Shortly after 8.40pm, it was reported that the occupant of a house in Ballylenaghan Road area had returned home and disturbed three masked males inside the house.

"The males, one carrying a knife and one carrying a stick, and all wearing dark clothing, left the house after threatening the occupant and got into a car parked nearby, and left the area. A sum of money, jewellery and a handbag have been reported stolen.”

Detectives in Lisburn are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at a house in the Castlereagh area, on Monday, March 3. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Police said their enquiries are ongoing and urge anyone in the area at the time and who has dashcam, phone video or other footage to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1680 03/03/25.

