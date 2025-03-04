Detectives in Lisburn are appealing for information following a report that masked men, one armed with a knife, threatened a householder before making off with money, jewellery and a handbag.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The burglary is reported to have happened at a house in Castlereagh on Monday, March 3.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Shortly after 8.40pm, it was reported that the occupant of a house in Ballylenaghan Road area had returned home and disturbed three masked males inside the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The males, one carrying a knife and one carrying a stick, and all wearing dark clothing, left the house after threatening the occupant and got into a car parked nearby, and left the area. A sum of money, jewellery and a handbag have been reported stolen.”

Detectives in Lisburn are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at a house in the Castlereagh area, on Monday, March 3. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Police said their enquiries are ongoing and urge anyone in the area at the time and who has dashcam, phone video or other footage to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1680 03/03/25.