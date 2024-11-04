Police are investigating a spate of thefts and attempted thefts of small motorcycles in Lisburn city centre.

The first incident reported recently was on Friday, November 1, at around 10pm, when two youths attempted to take a Green Benelli 125 from a property at Taylor Square. The culprits were unsuccessful, but police said this was believed to have been their third attempt in recent days.

The following day, at around 4.30pm, three youths stole a Green Benelli 125 from the public carpark at Governors Road, adjacent to St Patrick's church.

Then on Sunday, November 3, at 6.46pm, two youths stole a Black Honda CBS 125, which was parked at the rear of Subway at Lisburn Leisure Park.

The bike was recovered damaged at the playing fields nearby.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents, or has information that could assist with their investigation, to get in touch.

Anyonw who can help should call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously, quoting the relevant reference numbers.

Friday, November 1, Taylor Square – serial number 1951.

Saturday, November 2, Governors Road – serial number 1077.

Sunday November 3, Lisburn Leisure Park – serial number 1388.

Police in Lisburn and Castlereagh are also urging members of the public to review the security around their home and of their vehicles.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Consider installing a home CCTV system, park your motorcycle in a well-lit location, behind locked gates if possible. Utilise locks and chains to at least slow down these thieves.”