Police in Lisburn are urging anyone with dashcam to check for footage which may help with their investigation into a car theft.

A blue Renault Clio Esprit Alpine, with the number plate DMZ 9694, was stolen from the Redwood Grove area of the city. It is believed the vehicle was taken between 6.30pm on Tuesday, January 28 and 5pm on Wednesday, January 29.

Anyone who has observed this vehicle and has a dashcam installed, or are able to give any information that may assist police with their enquiries, is asked to call contact them on 101 quoting serial number 224 of 29/01/2025 or alternatively contact the charity crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.