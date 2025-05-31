Lisburn: PSNI seize drugs and weapons after acting on tip-off from concerned motorist

By Valerie Martin
Published 31st May 2025, 08:33 BST
Items seized by police in Lisburn. Picture: PSNIItems seized by police in Lisburn. Picture: PSNI
Items seized by police in Lisburn. Picture: PSNI
Police in Lisburn seized drugs and various weapons from a car after a tip-off from a concerned member of the public.

Officers shared an image showing items seized from a vehicle after they responded to a report of suspicious activity.

"These weapons along with some Class A drugs were seized by the Lisburn District Support Team from a car full of young males that had been travelling through the district,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But the credit is not ours to take as it was due to a report from a passing motorist that the occupants of the vehicle were acting suspicious that lead us to go looking for it and conducting searches, so thank you to that person for that report.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice