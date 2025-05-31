Items seized by police in Lisburn. Picture: PSNI

Police in Lisburn seized drugs and various weapons from a car after a tip-off from a concerned member of the public.

Officers shared an image showing items seized from a vehicle after they responded to a report of suspicious activity.

"These weapons along with some Class A drugs were seized by the Lisburn District Support Team from a car full of young males that had been travelling through the district,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"But the credit is not ours to take as it was due to a report from a passing motorist that the occupants of the vehicle were acting suspicious that lead us to go looking for it and conducting searches, so thank you to that person for that report.”