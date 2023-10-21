Register
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Lisburn robbery: detectives charge man to court

A man is due in Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Satuday (October 21) in connection with a robbery in the Trinity Terrace area of Lisburn.
By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Oct 2023, 10:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 32-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including robbery, resisting police and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence on Wednesday, October 18.A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

A 24-year-old woman who was also arrested in connection with the robbery has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A second man, also aged 32 years, was previously released on bail on Wednesday, October 18.