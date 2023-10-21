Lisburn robbery: detectives charge man to court
A man is due in Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Satuday (October 21) in connection with a robbery in the Trinity Terrace area of Lisburn.
The 32-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including robbery, resisting police and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence on Wednesday, October 18.A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”
A 24-year-old woman who was also arrested in connection with the robbery has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
A second man, also aged 32 years, was previously released on bail on Wednesday, October 18.