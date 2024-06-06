Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three men have been charged following an aggravated burglary at a house in the Beechland Drive area of Lisburn in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The men aged, 39, 41 and 43 have been charged with a number of offences including aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

They are due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 6.

