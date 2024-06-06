Lisburn: three to appear in court on aggravated burglary charge
Three men have been charged following an aggravated burglary at a house in the Beechland Drive area of Lisburn in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The men aged, 39, 41 and 43 have been charged with a number of offences including aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.
They are due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 6.
Police said that, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.