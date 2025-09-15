Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Lisburn on Monday (September 15).

The man (42) died in hospital after being found with serious injuries at a property in the Wardsborough Road area early this morning.

A murder inquiry has been launched and a 38-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man are assisting detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team with their enquiries.

Commenting, Detective Inspector Jill Angus said: “Police received a call for assistance from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service just before 1am on Monday morning, 15th September, at a property in the Wardsborough Road area of the city.

“Officers attended, and a man, aged 42, was located at the property with serious injuries. Medical treatment was provided at the scene – before he was transferred onward to hospital. Sadly, the man then passed away this morning due to the extent of his injuries.

“A 38-year-old woman and 37-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remain in custody at this time, assisting detectives with their enquiries.

“The local community can expect to see an increased police presence in the Wardsborough area as officers conduct further enquiries into what happened – cordons also remain in place.

“Although our investigation is at an early stage, we are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and to determine exactly what happened.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have information that could assist us, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 29 15/09/25.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.